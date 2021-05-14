CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $41.85 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

