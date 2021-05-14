CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Tops $113.56 on Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $864,980.55 and $26,220.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $113.56 or 0.00225207 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00093160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.78 or 0.00590554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.57 or 0.00243079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004723 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $594.36 or 0.01178708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $605.87 or 0.01201531 BTC.

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

