Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Cuentas Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUEN) traded up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.54. 26,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 234,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

About Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN)

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

