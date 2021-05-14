Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $111.00 to $134.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $111.00 to $134.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $111.00 to $134.00.

4/30/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $111.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry over the past year. Also, the company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Improving loan and deposit balances, along with efforts to enhance presence in the lucrative Texas markets through strategic acquisitions, seem encouraging and will likely support top-line growth in the quarters ahead. Further, the company's involvement in steady capital-deployment activities seems impressive and would enhance shareholders' value. However, significant exposure to real estate loan portfolios, rising expenses and worsening asset quality might hamper the company’s bottom-line growth. Nevertheless, manageable debt level makes Cullen/Frost less likely to default in case of any economic downturn.”

3/24/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $96.00 to $111.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,752 shares of company stock worth $7,681,935 in the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

