Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Shares of Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

About Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

