Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. 12,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,528. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

