CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.20 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $27.91 million and approximately $1,407.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00078155 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00073022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00334072 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00043355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011156 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004363 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 140,682,623 coins and its circulating supply is 136,682,623 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

