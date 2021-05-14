cVault.finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.06 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for $7,105.85 or 0.14074709 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $71.06 million and $258,126.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00091537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.04 or 0.01194450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00066220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00112271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063719 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

CORE is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

