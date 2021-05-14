CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.90

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $53.55. CVR Partners shares last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 28,386 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $565.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of CVR Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

