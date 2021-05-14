CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $65,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

