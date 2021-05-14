CyberMiles Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $16.90 million and $3.88 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00079142 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.79 or 0.00649264 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,474.30 or 0.99975580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00049038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00246205 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009003 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

