CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Issues Earnings Results

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CBAY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 17,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,730. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $292.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research firms have commented on CBAY. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

