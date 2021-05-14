D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,083 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up 3.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of D.R. Horton worth $84,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.