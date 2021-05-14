DA Davidson Cuts Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target to $9.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TUFN. Barclays reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. 4,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,389. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $271.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 44,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 219,481 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

