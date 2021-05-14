DAD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, DAD has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $104.06 million and $1.55 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00089750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $585.77 or 0.01165036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00069486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00114029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063862 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,139,546 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.