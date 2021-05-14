Daimler (ETR:DAI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.40

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €63.40 ($74.59) and traded as high as €73.23 ($86.15). Daimler shares last traded at €72.96 ($85.84), with a volume of 2,521,076 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.25 ($96.76).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

