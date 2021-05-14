Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 453 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $553.62 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.56 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $578.62 and a 200-day moving average of $539.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,027,119. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

