Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,620 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.94 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $99.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

