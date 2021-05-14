Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,701 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 168.0% during the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 938,702 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $57,486,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,598,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

