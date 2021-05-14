Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,018,000 after buying an additional 1,242,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.35.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $212.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -117.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.00 and its 200 day moving average is $226.75. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

