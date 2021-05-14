Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

