Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of nCino worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 612.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $49.76 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $763,115.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,358,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

