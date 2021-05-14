Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,541,651 shares of company stock valued at $159,700,310. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

NYSE WMS opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $117.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.95. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.