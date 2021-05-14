Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,672 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

NYSE:GD opened at $191.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.11 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.