Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.85.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $387.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.22.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

