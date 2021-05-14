Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

