Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,000,870 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000,870 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,022,000 after buying an additional 521,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,766,000 after buying an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,234,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,848,000 after buying an additional 370,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

