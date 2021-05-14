Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Cummins stock opened at $262.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.43 and its 200-day moving average is $243.58. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

