Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 991 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average is $120.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

