Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in Dana by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the first quarter worth about $12,584,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dana by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.