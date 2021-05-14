Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Decreased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 24.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,407,000 after acquiring an additional 198,284 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,131,000 after purchasing an additional 566,009 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Danaher by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 189,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,615,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $16,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

DHR traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $255.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,653. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.10. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $182.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

