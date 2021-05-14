Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s 10th Largest Position

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 9.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $255.68. 22,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.08 and a 200 day moving average of $232.10. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

