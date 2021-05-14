Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

