Daniel Beckman Purchases 325 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stock

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) SVP Daniel Beckman bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. 37,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,821. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
