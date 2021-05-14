Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.23 ($70.86).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

EPA:BN opened at €57.70 ($67.88) on Friday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.28.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

