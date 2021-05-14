DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $4.95 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $99.09 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $4.95 or 0.00009844 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00624259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00081002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.82 or 0.00238243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $608.75 or 0.01210381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00037589 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,228,508 coins and its circulating supply is 20,014,125 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

