DAO Maker Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $99.51 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $4.97 or 0.00010013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00097636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00585580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00244886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.09 or 0.01208540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.10 or 0.01220642 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,228,508 coins and its circulating supply is 20,014,125 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

