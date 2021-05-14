DAOstack Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.71 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $14.71 million and approximately $89,060.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,777.00 or 0.99820599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00054283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.03 or 0.00230670 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000964 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004403 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.