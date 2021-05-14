DAPS Coin (DAPS) Achieves Market Cap of $20.87 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $20.87 million and $3,130.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 402.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00090163 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00083588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.88 or 0.01101148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00114003 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,355,239,700 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

