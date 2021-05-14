DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading 1,381.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 1,381.9% against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $31.12 million and $2,333.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00093472 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00084167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.48 or 0.01168372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00115519 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,356,098,300 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

