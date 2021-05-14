Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Up 6.7%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.50. 4,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,853,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.10 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $11,483,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 270.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 210,604 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $2,984,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $655,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.