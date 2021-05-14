Dash Hits Market Capitalization of $3.71 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Dash has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and approximately $767.92 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for $366.60 or 0.00738523 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005778 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00019898 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $930.22 or 0.01873923 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000783 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,131,117 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.