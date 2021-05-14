Dash Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $3.85 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $379.93 or 0.00752343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005752 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019474 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $978.42 or 0.01937458 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000773 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,130,220 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

