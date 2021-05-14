DATA (DTA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.72 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. DATA has a market cap of $15.58 million and $1.72 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00092920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.58 or 0.01200353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00116075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063451 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

