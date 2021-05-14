Datamine (DAM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $141,639.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $141,639.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00110141 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002897 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.01 or 0.00887014 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002861 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,264,649 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.