Datamine One Day Trading Volume Reaches $143,527.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. Datamine has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $143,527.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00106262 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003087 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.89 or 0.00845200 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002867 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,264,649 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

