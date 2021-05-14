Datum Hits Market Capitalization of $6.65 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Datum has a market cap of $6.65 million and $339,193.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datum has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00092321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.39 or 0.01167684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00110593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062460 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.