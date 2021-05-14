David E. Rapley Sells 1,500 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director David E. Rapley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $19,545.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,964.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.20. 3,020,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

