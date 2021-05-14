David E. Shaw Sells 25,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,507,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,276. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

