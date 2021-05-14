DCC (LON:DCC) PT Lowered to GBX 7,000

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,265.14 ($94.92).

Get DCC alerts:

LON DCC traded up GBX 76 ($0.99) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,050 ($79.04). The stock had a trading volume of 252,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,456. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,328.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,824.40.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.